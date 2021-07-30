Lost: a 10 pound, 6 month old, black shih tzu named Elly. She is wearing a red collar with tags and she was lost on Greenwold Avenue in Antigonish. If found, please call 902-867-1917.
The community vaccine clinic in Antigonish @stfxuniversity will be adding drop-in availability starting Monday, Aug. 2 & daily drop-ins will continue at the community clinic in Sydney @cbuniversity. Both clinics run daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Reminder: Please be advised that the @NS_TAT will be conducting construction work on the Canal Bridge at the East End of the Town. The bridge must be closed on Saturday, July 31 from 12 a.m. to 2 a.m. to all traffic except for Emergency Vehicles.
@AntigonishCo @989XFM
Antigonish Affordable Housing Society Receives $2.2 million ...3:51 pm | Read Full Article
There’s federal support for a new affordable housing complex under construction in the Antigonish area. Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says the Antigonish Affordable Housing Society is receiving funding as part of the federal government’s National Housing Strategy. The society expects tenants will be moving in to the facility in early December. Facebook Twitter
One New Case of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia3:29 pm | Read Full Article
Nova Scotia has one new case of COVID-19. Provincial Health and Wellness Department officials say the new infection is in Central Zone and is under investigation. There are also two recoveries, lowering the number of active cases of the virus to nine. One person is in hospital, in ICU. Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed […]
New Glasgow Native Brittany Fraser-Beaulieu sets new Canadia...4:09 pm | Read Full Article
It’s been a great Summer Olympics for an athlete with ties to the local area. New Glasgow native Brittany Fraser-Beaulieu and her horse All In are competing in Dressage at the Tokyo games, and set a Canadian record in individual Grand Prix Freestyle. Central Nova MP Sean Fraser, says her achievement is exciting. Fraser […]