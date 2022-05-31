A white and purple cloth card holder with ID’s Bank cards etc. Barbados written on the outside. Call 902-870-0808 if found, REWARD OFFERED.
The town of Westville is holding the line on property tax rates. http://bit.ly/3NIlwFN
May 31 Subway trivia: Anyone can use them, but 2/3 of those who do are female. What are they? Breakfast sandwiches for 2 await, redeem in Antigonish, New Glasgow, Pictou, Auld's Cove, Port Hawkesbury, St Peters. https://www.facebook.com/989XFM
Electoral Boundaries Commission Hearing in Antigonish Tonigh...9:45 am | Read Full Article
The Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for Nova Scotia is holding a public hearing in Antigonish tonight. The commission is garnering public input over proposed boundary changes to federal constituencies. Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says there are potentially significant changes to his riding. Under the proposal, portions of Antigonish town and county that are currently in Central Nova would […]
Mask Wearing Policy at St. FX University Extended9:40 am | Read Full Article
If you have plans to visit the St. FX University campus, make sure you have your mask. The school has announced its mask wearing policy will be extended until June 30th. Under the policy masks must be worn inside all university buildings. Facebook Twitter
Sports Roundup – May 295:55 am | Read Full Article
Several local connections to this year’s Support4Sport Awards. Stellarton’s Blayre Turnbull was named Senior Female Athlete of the Year. Troy Ryan, who helped lead Team Canada to Gold at the 2022 Winter Olympics and the 2021 Women’s Worlds, was named Coach of the Year. And Shauna Neary of Antigonish is the Support4Sport Official of the […]