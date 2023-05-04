A red purse/wallet 8 inch by 5 inch was lost in the town of Antigonish. If found please call 902 783 2132.
Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway Pleased with Tentative De...12:54 pm | Read Full Article
Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway is welcoming a tentative four-year agreement reached by the federal government with 35,000 striking workers at the Canada Revenue Agency. It is similar to several elements of the deal that the Public Service Alliance of Canada negotiated with other striking government employees. Kelloway says the best deals are the ones […]
Province Attracts 148 Nurses Back into the Health System12:36 pm | Read Full Article
The province has attracted more than 140 nurses back to the health system. Government recently offered nurses who left the system $10,000 to return; and 148 retired, casual and travel nurses have accepted permanent positions. They will work in the publicly funded system for two years. Health and Wellness Minister and Antigonish MLA Michelle Thompson […]
X-Men Football’s Alex Fedchun picked by Ottawa Redblac...8:15 am | Read Full Article
A member of the St. FX Football X-men has been taken in the CFL Draft. Defensive Lineman Alex Fedchun was picked in the seventh round by the Ottawa Redblacks. Fedchun was one of five St. FX student-athletes invited to attend the CFL Combine in March. Fedchun was chosen by the AUS as the league’s Outstanding […]