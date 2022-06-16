Lost: a pair of black Ray-Ban sun glasses on the Samson Trail between 3-6 p.m. on Wednesday, June15. If found, please call or text 902-616-4030.
The Nova Scotia Teachers Union is pondering next steps after the Nova Scotia Supreme Court strikes down a bill passed by the former Liberal Government that imposed a collective agreement on the NSTU. http://bit.ly/3zH8ep6
Robert MacFarlane is celebrating a birthday, have a super day and enjoy the Tim's treats, we've got a voucher with your name on it, and invite you to drop into the station to claim it Mon - Fri 9 - 5.
June 16 Subway Trivia: About 95% of us have one of these, but most of us NEVER clean it. What is it? Redeem in Antigonish, New Glasgow, Pictou, Auld's Cove, Port Hawkesbury, St Peters. https://www.facebook.com/989XFM
District of Guysborough Council to include a recognition of ...10:34 am | Read Full Article
The Municipality of the District of Guysborough council passed a motion to give its notice of intent to amend the proceedings of council by-law at the regular council meeting on Wednesday. The amendment would recognize the indigenous Blacks of Nova Scotia, whose legacy and contribution dates back more than 400 years. This acknowledgement would be […]
District of Guysborough Council Discusses Summer Employment10:30 am | Read Full Article
At the regular council meeting for the Municipality of the District of Guysborough on Wednesday, District one Councillor Paul Long noted that there were more summer employment positions for youth than there were available to fill them. Warden Vernon Pitts noted that he expected this situation would continue due to the aging demographic of the […]
Antigonish Preparing to host Special Olympics Nova Scotia Pr...10:16 am | Read Full Article
The Special Olympics Nova Scotia Summer games, set for Antigonish, are just about a month away and things are coming together to make for a great event. Matt Quinn, director of sports and programs with Special Olympics Nova Scotia, said they average between 600-650 athletes per-games, accompanied by coaches and mission staff, putting them up […]