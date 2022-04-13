Lost: Ray-Ban sunglasses, brown in colour, somewhere between Stellarton Road New Glasgow, Durham and Stellarton. If found, please call 902 301-8022
Bus 178, driven by Francis MacDonald taking students home from Bayview Education Centre & Dalbrae Academy is travelling 30 minutes late this afternoon.
Spring 2022 Bulky Waste Pickup will take place on April 25, 26 and 27th for Town residents.
Please see the attached poster for more details and information.
Pick-up will be done on your normal collection date. For more information please visit: https://townofantigonish.ca/residential-waste-management.html?fbclid=IwAR3UfKe2N4ybY43mjyo5DP_wK-2wO1HEvH7waqgVipx5Y6Jh1Afmg7DnB1s
Mask Requirement to remain at Schools until at least May Lon...10:19 am | Read Full Article
The mask requirement at Nova Scotia’s public schools will remain in place until at least the May long weekend. Education Minister Becky Druhan says students, staff, outside service providers , volunteers and visitors must continue to wear a mask during school instructional hours and on school buses. A supply of masks will continue to be […]
Nova Scotia Summerfest to Hold a Launch Party at Crystal Cli...9:26 am | Read Full Article
Nova Scotia Summerfest is back this year and they are kicking things off in May with a Launch Party at Crystal Cliffs. The launch party will include shows featuring the Ennis Sisters and local entertainer Anna Ludlow on May 20th and Gordie MacKeeman and his Rhythm Boys on May 21, along with guest Ian Sherwood. There […]
Danielle Franada of X-Women Rugby and Liam Hawel of X-Men Ho...12:36 am | Read Full Article
St. FX Athletics honoured its own Friday night at its annual awards gala. The female athlete of the year is X-Women Rugby fullback Danielle Franada. Franada, a fifth year business student from Grande Prairie, Alberta, was an AUS Most Valuable Player and a first team All-Canadian, leading the conference in scoring with 76 points, including […]