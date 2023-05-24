Ray Ban prescription glasses black frames on outside coral on inside. Call 9028704563 if found.
Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
Community Events
Submissions
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
90s Country
Testimonials
Station of The Year Award 2020
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
Twitter feed is not available at the moment.
Province Offers Additional Funding to Transit and Passengers12:27 pm | Read Full Article
The Province is providing more funding to Community Transit Operators and its passengers. Public Works Minister Kim Masland says government will provide just over $931,000 to offset rising fuel, maintenance and insurance costs to 22 community transit operators. Local companies receiving support include $41,500 to Antigonish Community Transit; $160,000 for CHAD Transit in Pictou County; […]
Central Nova MP Sean Fraser Tours Newly Opened Section of Hi...9:31 am | Read Full Article
Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says he’s pleased to see another section of the Highway 104 twinning between Sutherland’s River and Antigonish opened. The section, a 10-kilometre stretch of brand new four-lane divided highway over Weaver’s Mountain opened last week. Another two-kilometre stretch to James River has also been completed. Fraser took a ride along […]
Antigonish Junior B Bulldogs Awards Announced10:39 am | Read Full Article
The Antigonish Junior B Bulldogs, winners of the Atlantic Junior B title at the recent Don Johnson Memorial Cup, have announced winners of their year-end awards. Darren Waterman received the Coaches award, while Zach Lorette received the rookie of the year honour. Sam Grant was named the playoff MVP, and Coady MacEachern was named the regular season […]