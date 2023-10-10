Lost: an X-ring and an atv ring with a star burst & diamond, maybe in New Glasgow or Antigonish. If found, please call 902-867-2960
Someone found a little orange cat in the Shoppers Drug Mart parking lot in Antigonish last night. Call 902-870-5052 if she’s yours.
The Public Health Mobile Unit travels to communities across Nova Scotia offering COVID-19 PCR and rapid tests with or without an appointment. Find all upcoming clinics: https://www.nshealth.ca/PHMU.
Due to a collision, Hwy. 102, northbound, at exit 13A, in #Millbrook, is currently closed. Traffic is being diverted to Hwy. 2 via exit 12 in #Brookfield #ColchesterCounty. This road closure only affects the northbound lanes. Road is expected to be closed for one hour.
Four Candidates Running in Special Election in Westville5:18 pm | Read Full Article
Four names will be on the ballot when residents of Westville vote in a special election next month to fill a vacant town council seat. Nominations for the special election closed on Tuesday afternoon. Seeking the council seat are Danielle Fraser, Roger MacKay, Sarah MacKinnon and Emily Morrison. The special election will be held on […]
Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway working on a number of It...10:26 am | Read Full Article
Cape Breton Canso MP Mike Kelloway says work continues on a number of items including national pharma-care, the national dental plan including seniors, and a national school food program. Kelloway said he is working closely with the ministers associated with those portfolios, both to provide feedback from the local riding as well as his own […]
Cameron Duncan to become Manager of Golf Operations at Antig...9:40 am | Read Full Article
Golf Professional Cameron Duncan will be joining the Antigonish Golf Club as its Manager of Golf Operations. Duncan, an Ontario native, brings experience from two elite golf clubs, nine years at the Mississauga Golf and Country Club and for the past five years the Algonquin Resort in St. Andrew’s, New Brunswick. Duncan begins his new […]