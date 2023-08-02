Lost: Rosary beads which have sentimental value. Lost July 21st near Capeway Motel, Port Hastings. Crossed the road (Rte 19) from motel then walked along Route 19 about 1/2 km and turned and came back facing traffic. Before walking along Rte 19, she walked along the road directly across from the motel looking for the access to the trail. Checked with motel but not there. If found, please call Cathleen at 902-292-3879