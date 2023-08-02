Lost: Rosary beads which have sentimental value. Lost July 21st near Capeway Motel, Port Hastings. Crossed the road (Rte 19) from motel then walked along Route 19 about 1/2 km and turned and came back facing traffic. Before walking along Rte 19, she walked along the road directly across from the motel looking for the access to the trail. Checked with motel but not there. If found, please call Cathleen at 902-292-3879
Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says the Canada Workers Benefit has been enhanced, allowing more Canadians to be eligible.
Westville Town Councilors paused to remember colleague Meghan Bragg. Bragg, who was elected to Town Council three years ago, has died of cancer.
The Town of Westville is in a good financial position, ending the fiscal year in the black.
Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says Federal Government is Offer...10:29 am | Read Full Article
Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says the federal government is reaching out to assist Nova Scotia as the province recovers from the July floods. Fraser says in the immediate aftermath of the floods, the federal government responded to the province’s call for help, including Cormorant Search and Rescue helicopters, as well as personnel from the […]
Owners of the Cabot Links, Cabot Cliffs and The Nest golf co...9:51 am | Read Full Article
The owners of the Cabot Links, Cabot Cliffs and The Nest golf courses in Inverness are eyeing an expansion of its golf resort in Scotland. The Cabot Collection says it will add a second course to its Cabot Highlands resort near Inverness, Scotland. The new course, built around a 400 year old castle and designed […]
Sports Roundup – July 306:23 am | Read Full Article
LOCAL SPORTS On the East Coast International Pro Stock Tour, Jarrett Butcher made an incredible pass on Darren Mackinnon and Troy Burke on lap 138, and held on for the final laps to take home his second win on the season at the BJ’s Truck Centres 150 at Oyster Bay, PEI. Russell Smith Jr was […]