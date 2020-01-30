Lost: Samsung cell phone, in an Otterbox. If found, please call 902 755 1176
StFX’s residences are doing their part to engage students in mental health awareness as we marked Bell Let’s Talk Day Wednesday. Vishalle Wells, residence education coordinator with StFX, said staff at the residences are taking their own approach when it comes to interacting with students and promoting mental health initiatives. Some took the education approach, […]
Northern Pulp says it’s been granted an extension to continue to use the Boat Harbour Wastewater Treatment Plant until the end of April. The CEO of Northern Pulp’s parent company, Paper Excellence Canada, Brian Baarda says the short-term extension will allow for a safe and environmentally sound hibernation of its facilities. So far he says […]
Jamie Johnson of the U SPORTS No. 10-ranked StFX X-Women hockey team is the Atlantic University Sport female athlete of the week. A first-year human kinetics student from Victoria, B.C., Johnson earned three wins this week including two shutouts, helping place the X-Women in a tie for first place in the AUS standings. With a […]