Lost: Samsung Galaxy ear bud for the right ear. White and silver. Lost on Cobequid Trail September 23rd around 3:15 p.m. If found, please call 902-957-2118
Rose Skinner of Guysborough won $100 this morning on the ATM, listen for another chance later with John.
One Death, 41 New Cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia5:56 pm | Read Full Article
There has been one death related to COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. Provincial Health officials say a woman in her 80’s in Central Zone has died. The province is also reporting 41 new cases of the virus and 20 recoveries. There are now 147 active cases of COVID-19; 11 people are in hospital, including one in intensive […]
Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says Government Routine Will Res...11:34 am | Read Full Article
With the federal election now over, the Central Nova MP spent the last day or two catching up with family and thanking those who both helped with the campaign and took their time to vote. Now, he says, it`s time to get back at it. Sean Fraser, who earned just shy of 18,000 votes for […]
X-Men Hockey Coach Brad Peddle Says There’s a lot of E...11:28 am | Read Full Article
After a year of going without, X Men hockey is back on the ice. Head coach Brad Peddle said there is a lot of excitement within the team in part because of the layoff as well as the fact they have two recruiting classes coming on board at the same time. Even with all of […]