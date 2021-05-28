Lost: Samsung phone, lost around the McDonalds or Needs Convenience on James Street in Antigonish. If found, please call 870-4353.
Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says it’s good news for the environment and homeowners. The federal government has unveiled the new Canada Greener Homes Grant. Homeowners will be able to receive grants of up to $5,000 to make energy efficient retrofits to their homes and up to $600 to help with the cost of home […]
After holding steady for a couple of weeks, the price of gasoline is falling. The Utility and Review Board set its weekly petroleum prices overnight. Gasoline is down by three cents a litre. The minimum price for a litre of regular self serve unleaded is now $1.26.7 in the eastern mainland. On Cape Breton it’s […]
Three games into the N-H-L postseason and the Edmonton Oilers are already on the brink of elimination. The Winnipeg Jets have a 3-0 series lead after a dramatic come-from-behind 5-4 overtime victory. Down 4-1, the Jets stormed back with three goals in the third before Nikolaj Ehlers scored the O-T winner. Canadian Dillon Brooks put […]