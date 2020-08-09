Lost: a pair of children’s grey sandals at Pomquet Beach on Saturday. If found, please call 902 863-3281.
Inverness District RCMP say a 22-year-old Whycocomagh man is facing charges in connection with a fatal single vehicle crash in Glencoe last evening. Police say at around 8 p.m. Saturday evening, officers were called to the crash on MacLeod Settlement Road, Investigators say a Jeep travelling northbound struck a bank and rolled. A 19-year-old Whycocomagh […]
RCMP say a 54-year-old man is facing charges after a serious assault in a parking lot on Central Avenue in Inverness. Police say police were called to the scene around 7:20 Friday night. RCMP say officers found a 38-year-old man who had been stabbed by a man known to him following an argument. Investigators say […]
Pictou County native Lisa Haley has been named head coach of the Hungarian Women’s National Hockey Team. Haley, from Westville, will take over a team that will compete in next year’s Women’s World Hockey Championship in Halifax and Truro. Haley coached the Saint Mary’s Huskies Women’s Hockey Team for 14 seasons, before taking over the […]