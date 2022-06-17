A small thin navy blue wallet with ID in it was lost recently. If found call 902-971-0021
A large gift to @stfxuniversity. The school's Chancellor John Peacock and his wife Adrienne, have contributed $5 million towards upgrades at the Amelia Saputo Centre for Healthy Living. http://bit.ly/3xD1cz4
Happy Birthday Shawn VanDenHeuvel of Antigonish, enjoy your day and the Tim's treats, drop into the radio station to claim your prize Mon - Fri 9 - 5, we've got your voucher.. Enjoy!! 🙂
June 17 Subway trivia: 25% of men say they turned into their father when they began doing THIS. What is it? Breakfast sandwiches for 2 await, redeem in Antigonish, New Glasgow, Pictou, Auld's Cove, Port Hawkesbury, St Peters. https://www.facebook.com/989XFM
A large gift to ST. FX University from two long-time donors. School Chancellor John Peacock and his wife Adrienne have gifted $5 million towards enhancements for the Amelia Saputo Centre for Health Living. The St. FX Alumni Association are also contributing $500,000 to complete the fund-raising for this phase. The Peacock’s donation means the university […]
With Eastern Canada on the verge of its first restriction free tourism season in almost two years, Cape Breton Canso MP Mike Kelloway said everyone is looking forward to a relaxing and productive summer. He called the tourism and hospitality sector a big economic driver for his constituency, noting the federal government offered significant funds […]
The Special Olympics Nova Scotia Summer games, set for Antigonish, are just about a month away and things are coming together to make for a great event. Matt Quinn, director of sports and programs with Special Olympics Nova Scotia, said they average between 600-650 athletes per-games, accompanied by coaches and mission staff, putting them up […]