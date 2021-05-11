Lost: an off-white St.F.X. bag, containing several reusable grocery bags (left at Superstore in Antigonish on May 10th). If found, please call 902-872-1266.
Lost and Found Dept.
Left behind at Antigonish Superstore May 10 around 3pm – an off white coloured StFX bag containing several reusable grocery bags. The owner would love to get these back. If found please call 902-872-1266.
The Richmond County District RCMP is investigating the theft of catalytic converters from a scrap yard on Black River Road in Grande Anse last week. Police say the thefts occurred between last Monday and Tuesday, May 3rd and 4th. RCMP say the catalytic converters were cut off and stolen from six different vehicles. A saw […]
The Rankin government is investing $1.3 million in food support for residents during the latest wave of COVID-19. The money is going towards Feed Nova Scotia, smaller food banks and charitable organizations, and Family Resource Centres across Nova Scotia. Feed Nova Scotia, with its member network of approximately 140 food banks and meal programs across […]
The Richmond Cheer Athletics cheer team competed in the Canadian Cheerleading National Championship virtually in Niagara Falls over the weekend and posted impressive results. The Under 12 prep took home 2nd place, under 17 level 1 captured 1st place and under 17 level 2 also won first place as well. Members from the cheer team […]