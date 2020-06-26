Lost: possibly between Beech Hill (Tim Hortons) and town of Antigonish, a Subaru key and others on a key chain. If found, please call 902-430-3461.
Province announces More Easing of COVID-19 Restrictions4:31 pm | Read Full Article
On the same day Nova Scotia marked 17 days without a new case of COVI-D-19, the premier and Chief Medical Health Officer and Dr. Robert Strang eased some of the pandemic related restrictions. As of right now, restaurants and licensed liquor establishments can operate at 100 per cent capacity and serve patrons until midnight with […]
Nurses Union Calls for Increasing Staffing at Long-Term Care...4:13 pm | Read Full Article
A new report commissioned by the Nova Scotia Nurses Union calls for increased staffing ratios at long-term care homes. The report, prepared by an expert on long-term care staffing, Dr. Charlene Harrington has made 15 recommendations. Union president and Antigonish native Janet Hazelton says one of the key recommendations is a minimum of 4.1hours of care per […]
Antigonish County’s Allie MacDonald named QMJHL’...9:32 am | Read Full Article
An Antigonish County native and the Halifax Mooseheads’ Assistant General Manager has been named by the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League as it’s top education advisor. Allie MacDonald, who has been the team’s education advisor for the past seven years was recently named the recipient of the Denis-Arsenault Trophy. It’s the first time in the […]