Lost from The John Paul Center on Saturday morning, a pair of sunglasses. They are worn over regular glasses. If found, please call 902-735-5164
Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
Community Events
Submissions
Partners (AdRotate below this)
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
The Town of Antigonish hosted a public participation session this week for its Municipal Planning Strategy. https://t.co/oH40YzQCLv
X-Women Basketball has a new head coach. Lee Anna Osei, is a former varsity basketball player with Wilfrid Laurier University and has 12 years coaching experience.
Antigonish Town Council Holds Meeting on Municipal Planning ...1:53 pm | Read Full Article
Antigonish Town Council hosted a public participation meeting regarding its municipal planning strategy on Wednesday. Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher said council made updates to the document but it’s been over 20 years since council looked at the strategy in totality. The mayor said three main topics were discussed including affordability and choice when it comes […]
Detour to continue as James River Bridge Repairs Continue1:41 pm | Read Full Article
Motorists will have another weekend of a detour as crews work to repair the James River Bridge on Highway 104 near Antigonish. The area manager for the Department of Transportation Basil Pitts says it’s hoped the repairs will be completed by Sunday. If that happens, the bridge will be re-opened Monday. Pitts says the repair […]
Lee Anna Osei named new head coach of Basketball X-Women12:38 pm | Read Full Article
The St. FX Basketball X-Women have a new head coach. She’s Lee Anna Osei, currently the head coach of the Rise Centre Academy in Brantford, Ontario, which offers peak programming to elite athletes. She recently won the 2018 Prep School Coach of the Year award. Osei led her team to an 18-and-3 record in the […]