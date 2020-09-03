Lost: Ray Ban prescription sunglasses ( brown multi colour) lost either at Kent Building Supplies or on St. Mary’s Street near Court Street. If found, please call 902-870-9375.
The Strait Regional Centre for Education offered a preview of what a return to class will look like for one of its schools. http://bit.ly/357BE0F
Town Celebrates New Flag Poles at Chisholm Park10:21 am | Read Full Article
The Town of Antigonish raised the Canadian Flag, the Nova Scotia Flag, and the town flag yesterday to celebrate the new flag poles at Chisholm Park. Mayor Laurie Boucher called it an exciting moment for council, noting members put forward a policy allowing them to fly other flags as well. Boucher said the initiative came […]
Strait Regional Centre for Education shows plans for Re-open...9:39 am | Read Full Article
Officials with the Strait Regional Centre for Education offered a glimpse of how its schools will operate while observing COVID-19 protocols, including physical distancing. Media were provided a tour of one of its schools. Antigonish Education Centre. When school buses arrive at the facility, students will exit the vehicles one bus at a time. There’s […]
Tremaine Signs with The ECHL’s Newfoundland Growlers10:23 am | Read Full Article
Former St. FX Hockey X-Men Captain Mark Tremaine has signed a contract for the upcoming season with the ECHL’s Newfoundland Growlers, an affliate of the NHL’s Toronto Maple Leafs. Tremaine made his professional debut as a member of the Growlers last season, appearing in five games, and had one assist before the season was cut […]