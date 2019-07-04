Lost: A small fishing tackle box was left behind along the river in Durham when rain turned heavy on the weekend. The box had been handed down in the family, so anxious for its return. If found, please call 902-759-3186.
Hot Couple of Days Lie Ahead8:42 am | Read Full Article
After a cool spring and early start to the summer, get prepared for some heat. Environment Canada has issued a Special Weather Statement for much of mainland Nova Scotia including Pictou, Antigonish and Guysborough counties, saying much warmer temperatures will move across the province today and tomorrow. Maxiumum temperatures of 30 degrees or more are […]
New Glasgow initiates a Food Security Pilot Project12:34 pm | Read Full Article
The New Glasgow Farmers Market is part of a pilot project aimed at increasing food security in the province. Working with the Farmers Markets of Nova Scotia and four other markets, the New Glasgow market is participating in the Nourishing Communities Food Bucks Pilot Study. The market is teaming up with Kids First to provide […]
Strait Pirates Head Coach Taylor Lambke signs new six year a...12:38 pm | Read Full Article
Strait Pirates Head Coach Taylor Lambke has made a long-term commitment to the team. Lambke has signed a new six year agreement with the Junior hockey team, taking him through the 2025-2026 season. Lambke signed the deal two years into a three year agreement he had with the team. This past season, Lambke guided the […]