Lost a Tim Card in Antigonish area last week… call 902-232-2883 if found.
Bus 150, driven by Robert Eaton, serving Scotsburn, West Pictou and Northumberland High School, will be 15 minutes late returning students home.
After being delayed by high winds this week, local lobster fishermen in the southern Gulf of St. Lawrence are set to start their season. It begins Friday. https://t.co/LWJJjiUamc
Regional Economic Development Forum Planned for Paqtnkek May...12:42 pm | Read Full Article
First Nations and Municipal leaders from across the province will gather in Paq’tnkek for a regional economic forum on May 14th. Up to 120 people will attend the event to explore potential regional economic development initiatives and the benefits of First Nations-Municipal Partnerships. The event is being co-hosted by Antigonish County and Paqtnkek. The gathering comes as Paqtnkek and the […]
Spring Lobster Fishery in Southern Gulf to Begin Friday12:35 pm | Read Full Article
Local lobster fishermen will finally be able to set traps for the spring fishery later this week. The fishermen in the southern Gulf of St. Lawrence, which included the Northumberland Strait, western Cape Breton and northern Prince Edward Island were hoping to head out on the water on Monday. However high winds prompted a delay […]
Sports Round-Up–April 29th7:47 am | Read Full Article
The Antigonish Junior B Bulldogs have announced its coaching staff for the upcoming season. The team has confirmed Donnie Grant will be its head coach next year. Grant replaces David Synishin, who stepped down as coach last month. Bulldogs General Manager Gerry Marangoni says Grant brings a strong hockey background to the club. Joining Grant […]