Lost: Blue Tommy Hilfiger wallet containing many licenses, ID, Indian and Canadian currency. Last seen Tuesday night at Dooleys. If found, please call 902-995-0054
Changes are coming to the garbage collection schedule in the District of Guysborough and the Town of Mulgrave. http://bit.ly/3OvX7Ev
District of Guysborough Council heard plans for a proposed solar energy project near Country Harbour. http://bit.ly/3K1kkuL
Central Nova MP Sean Fraser named as One of the World’...12:39 pm | Read Full Article
Central Nova MP Sean Fraser is among some rather elite company. Fraser, who is also Canada’s Immigration Minister has been named by the World Economic Forum as one of this year’s Young Global Leaders. Each year, the Forum names researchers, entrepreneurs, activities and political leaders who are under the age of 40 and are committed […]
Province’s Independent Review of Accessibility Act Begins12:29 pm | Read Full Article
Consultations for the province’s first independent review of the Accessibility Act is underway. It was officially launched today. Leading the review is St. FX associate Sociology Professor Dr. Katie Aubrecht. She is also the Director of the University’s Spatializing Care: Intersectional Disabilities Studies Lab. Aubrecht will be consulting with persons with disabilities, organizations that serve […]
X-Men Basketball’s David Muenkat taken first overall i...7:54 am | Read Full Article
St. FX X-Men Basketball forward David Muenkat has been selected first overall in the Canadian Elite Basketball League’s USports 2022 draft. The six foot-seven-inch Arts students from Brampton, Ontario is the first-ever X-Men to be drafted into the CEBL. The league is now into its fourth year of operation. Muenkat was picked by the Scarborough […]