The tonneau cover for the back of a truck blew off around Tracadie, if found please call 902-863-1586
Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
Community Events
Submissions
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
90s Country
Testimonials
Station of The Year Award 2020
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
Community Posting:
The Antigonish Affordable Housing Society is looking for volunteers and hosting an Information Session for anyone interested in lending a hand.
Happy Birthday Jackson Greencorn of Antigonish, have a super day, have a voucher here with your name on it, claim it Mon - Fri 9 - 5 and your treats will be at Tim Horton's James St location, enjoy.
Here's this morning's gas prices, regular up 5.3, diesel up 1.6. Prices shown are for Northeastern NS, for Cape Breton, 178.3 and 228.2.
Local Talent Featured at Antigonish Jazz Fest9:40 am | Read Full Article
There is a lot of local talent featured in next month’s inaugural Antigonish Jazz Fest. The event will be held from November 17th to 19th. Artistic Director Paul Tynan says the local talent includes community groups as well as members of the St. FX Music Faculty. Several other artists have connections to the local […]
Local artists produce new album with the help of kids6:21 am | Read Full Article
A group of local musicians and vocalists have come together to produce another children’s album. In 2019, the group, Bingly and the Rogues released their debut album “Critical Hit”, which was nominated for both an East Coast Music Award and a Nova Scotia Music Award. One of the producers of the album, Justin Gregg, says […]
X-Women Rugby’s Sierra Wood named AUS Rookie of the Year11:22 am | Read Full Article
A member of the St. FX Rugby X-Women has picked a major award from Atlantic University Sport. AUS has named Sierra Wood as the women’s rugby rookie of the year. This is the 11th time a St. FX student-athlete has won this award. The first year nursing student from Stirling, Ontario was the team’s starting […]