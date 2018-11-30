Lost: Soft cap for full size half ton truck lost in Town of Antigonish this morning. Black in color. Please call 902 318-6820 if found.
New Trades and Innovation Centre at NSCC Pictou Campus named...1:16 pm | Read Full Article
The new trades and innovation centre at the NSCC’s Pictou Campus in Stellarton will bear the name of former Premier and Pictou County resident John Hamm. The naming is in recognition of the college receiving a landmark investment of 123-million dollars from Hamm’s government in 2003. At the time, Hamm termed the commitment as the […]
Gasoline and Diesel Prices Continue Downward Plunge1:09 pm | Read Full Article
The price at the pump continues to fall. The Utility and Review Board set its weekly prices overnight. Gasoline dropped by 5.2 cents a litre. The minimum price for a litre of regular self serve unleaded in the eastern mainland has now dropped below one dollar. It’s now at 99.6 cents. In Cape Breton, the […]
X-Men and X-Women Hockey listed in U Sports Top 10 List11:39 am | Read Full Article
St. FX University’s varsity hockey teams are in the U Sports Top 10 this week. In Men’s Hockey, the X-Men enter the rankings in 10th spot. Two other AUS squads are in the top 10. UNB remains in first, and Saint Mary’s is 6th. In Women’s Hockey, the X-Women are ranked 8th, unchanged from last […]