Lost: two dogs

Lost: 2 dogs missing in the New France area. One is shepherd mix – mostly black about 100 lbs; the second is a beagle mix – black & white – about 70 lbs. Both friendly. Reward offered! If found, please call 902-338-2939.
Lost: women's purse, medium brown leather, lost in the Sobeys area of Antigonish. If found, please call 902-867-1131
St. FX Academic Vice-President and Provost Dr. Kevin Wamsley...11:29 am | Read Full Article
In a letter to the StFX Community, StFX president Andy Hakin announced Dr. Kevin Wamsley will begin serving as President and Vice-Chancellor of Nipissing University in Ontario, beginning August 1, 2021. Wamsley served as the Academic Vice-President and Provost for StFX since 2015. Hakin said Wamsley contributed greatly to StFX’s efforts around equity, diversity and […]
Suspension of Local Lawyer Adam Rodgers delayed until the Fa...8:37 am | Read Full Article
The suspension of a local lawyer has been delayed. The Nova Scotia Barrister’s Society Web site states the hearing panel of the society announced the one year suspension of lawyer Adam Rodgers back in March. The suspension was to commence on July 1. Following an application from Rodgers, stated the site, the panel decided the […]
Port Hawkesbury’s Brady MacNeil of the Cabot Highlande...9:27 am | Read Full Article
A member of the Cabot Highlanders has been named to the first all-star team of the Nova Scotia U16 AAA Hockey League. Forward Brady MacNeil of Port Hawkesbury had 14 goals and 10 assists in 18 games for the Highlanders. The Highlanders qualified for the league final against the Chirocare Kings. However the remainder of […]