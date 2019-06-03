Lost: leather wallet. Lost at Dooley’s in Antigonish. If found, please call 902-870-4072,
Congratulations to our Teacher of the Month for May, Mrs Lavonah Madden, HM MacDonald Elementary School. Thanks to Ava Daisy Bryson for submitting. Mrs Madden wins a Nova Lenses voucher for $300 and a $100 Staples gift card.
Happy Birthday Emily MacDonald, of Williams Point, enjoy your day and the Tim's treats.
Betsy MacDonald to Seek Central Nova NDP Nomination12:54 pm | Read Full Article
The Central Nova NDP is set to host its nomination and AGM on Saturday, June 15 from 2-4 pm at the Plymouth Community Centre. A release from the NDP states Betsy MacDonald of Antigonish is set to be acclaimed as the NDP’s candidate for the next federal election. A 34-year-old mother, community organizer and musician, […]
St. FX University Thanks Supporters and Honours Outgoing Pre...10:36 am | Read Full Article
It was a bittersweet moment at St. FX University; a time for celebration, but also to say farewell. St. FX University held it’s 45th annual President’s Club Gala over the weekend, where the university thanked those who have been regular contributors to the school’s programs, scholarships and bursaries, and capital projects. During the evening, St. FX […]
PHAST Swimmers Compete in New Brunswick Meet1:09 pm | Read Full Article
Four Age group swimmers from the Port Hawkesbury Antigonish Swim team competed in the Long Course Invitational Meet in Saint John New Brunswick over the weekend. Aidan Doucet powered to 6th in the 50m I.M and Backstroke, 5th in the 50 m Freestyle, 4th in the 100m Butterfly, and 200m I.M., and 2nd in the […]