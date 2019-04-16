Lost: Man’s wallet Monday at or around St F.X. If found please call 902-870-0658
Antigonish Bishop Brian Dunn says while he's excited about his new opportunity as the next Archbishop of Halifax-Yarmouth, he will be sad to leave behind a Diocese that he has served for almost a decade. https://t.co/oTe53qnxmo
Due to a structure fire on Vale Road, Bus127 E Sherri Taylor's bus, serving New Glasgow Academy will be picking up students at the Heritage Park.
Electoral Boundaries Commission recommends restoration of Ri...8:45 am | Read Full Article
The electoral Boundaries Commission made its recommendation. The commission recommends a House of Assembly with 55 seats, up from the present 51, with the restoration of the Acadian electoral districts of Richmond, Argyle, and Clare, and the African Nova Scotian riding of Preston, as well as two additional seats for the Halifax Regional Municipality. A […]
Antigonish Bishop Brian Dunn Prepares for New Role as Archbi...7:49 am | Read Full Article
Antigonish Bishop Brian Dunn says he has a lot to learn as he prepares to assume the role of Archbishop of Halifax-Yarmouth next year. Over the weekend, Pope Francis appointed Dunn as the Coadjutor Archbishop of Halifax-Yarmouth. Dunn will succeed current Archbishop Anthony Mancini in November of next year, when Mancini submits his resignation on […]
Port Hawkesbury Antigonish Swim Team Members Advance at Nova...12:22 pm | Read Full Article
The Port Hawkesbury Antigonish Swim Team hosted the Nova Tech North 5 meet on Saturday. Five Northern Teams sent their Novice swimmers to compete at the SAERC pool. PHAST saw eight swimmers move to the next level of competition. John Langley, Ryleigh MacMaster, Jessie MacPhail, and Gavin MacMullin reached their BRONZE medal standard. Sophie Langley […]