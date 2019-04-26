Lost: a black leather wallet, possibly around Nova Landing in Antigonish. If found, please call 902-863-4203
Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
Community Events
Submissions
Partners (AdRotate below this)
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
Bus 195, driven by Cathy Burns taking students home from SAERC and Tamarac Education Centre, is running 15 minutes late.
There's an advance poll this weekend in New Glasgow for a municipal election to fill a vacant town council seat in Ward One. The advance poll is on Saturday. A second advance poll is scheduled for Tuesday. Election Day is next Saturday May 4th. https://t.co/fWbQYTKNYl
Town and County of Antigonish and Visitor Information Centre...2:19 pm | Read Full Article
The Antigonish Visitor Information Centre and the Town and County of Antigonish are showcasing the area at the 2019 Saltscapes East Coast Expo in Halifax this weekend. Other local attendees include Riverside Speedway, Claymore Inn and Justamere Cafe, Giant Bluefin Tuna Charters, Cameron’s Jewelry, and the Antigonish Highland Games. Lynne DeLorey, with the VIC, […]
Nova Scotia Government improves assistance for Out of Provin...12:32 pm | Read Full Article
The Department of Health is offering more help to residents who need to travel and stay out of province for medical care. Today the provincial government announced an increase to the travel and accommodations assistance policy, which will now offer $2,500 in assistance for residents requiring relocation longer than a month. This is an increase […]
Antigonish native Matt MacPherson to Officiate in Second Rou...1:37 pm | Read Full Article
Antigonish native and NHL Linesman Matt MacPherson will be officiating in the second round of the playoffs. The NHL has announced that MacPherson is one of 24 officials that will work second round playoff games this year. MacPherson was also among 40 officials that participated in the first round of the post season this year. […]