Lost: A black wallet and black North Face jacket at a house party last Saturday in Antigonish by the schools – if found, text 902-318-7334.
Province Identifies Eight New Cases of COVID-191:52 pm | Read Full Article
Nova Scotia has eight new cases of COVID-19. There are also eleven recoveries. Four new cases are in Central Zone; two are close contacts of previously reported cases, one is related to travel and one is under investigation. One is Central Zone is connected to Rocky Lake Junior High in Bedford. Two new cases are […]
Police Lay Charges from A Pursuit in Inverness and Antigonis...2:01 pm | Read Full Article
RCMP have charged two men on several charges following a pursuit Thursday evening in Inverness and Antigonish Counties. Around 9:30 p.m. Thursday, an RCMP Cruiser was sideswiped by a truck while responding to an erratic driving complaint on Highway 105 in Glendale. Police say the truck matched the description of one of the two suspect […]
Sports Roundup – June 135:47 am | Read Full Article
E-S-P-N admits it should have cut away more quickly, rather than linger on the scene when Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen was given C-P-R on the field after collapsing near the end of the first half of the Euro 2020 match between Denmark and Finland. Eriksen was awake and in stable condition last night after being […]