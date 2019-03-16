A brown leather wallet, with hot pink inside. Lost outside Keltic Ford on Saturday afternoon. If found, please call 902-789-5453.
Congratulations to Kristina Richard of Antigonish. At the Special Olympics World Games in Abu Dhabi, Richard, a Track and Field Athlete, won a medal in her first event, a bronze in the women’s 200 metres today!
It's a program that has spread across the world, with the aim of getting people moving. Go out for a walk and have your health questions answered by a Doctor. It's called Walk With A Doc, and it's coming to Pictou County. https://t.co/pFchLZANaH
Walk with A Doc Program begins this Weekend in Pictou County1:38 pm | Read Full Article
People in Pictou County looking to stay active this spring have a new option. The Walk with a Doc program made its way to Pictou County, with organized walks starting this Saturday and then continuing on the second and fourth Saturday of every month. People will be able to get some exercise and have questions […]
Visitor Restrictions Imposed at Inverness Consolidated Memor...1:17 pm | Read Full Article
The Nova Scotia Health Authority is advising residents visitor restrictions are in place on 2 East & West, an acute care unit at Inverness Consolidated Memorial Hospital. The authority stated the restrictions are in place to limit the spread of flu-like illness among patients. Those who visit the hospital are asked to keep […]
Kristina Richard wins Bronze Medal at Special Olympics World...2:17 pm | Read Full Article
Antigonish native Kristina Richard has won a medal at the Special Olympics World Games in Abu Dhabi today. Richard, a track and field athlete, captured bronze in the women’s 200 metres, her first event of the games. Richard is also scheduled to compete in the 100 metres, and the 4 x 4 hundred metre relay […]