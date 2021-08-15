A watch was lost on Saturday near the volleyball courts at Dr JH Gillis school. If found, please call 514-773-1989.
Lost: A man's brown wallet, lost Saturday night at the Lower South River ballfields. Call 902-863-6537.
Bonne fête nationale de l’Acadie. 💙💛🤍❤️
August 14 2021
A 57 year-old man from Trenton who was reported missing on August 10 has been found deceased
The death is not believed to be suspicious in nature, but NGR Police continue to investigate
Our thoughts are with the man’s family/ friends during this difficult time
New Glasgow Regional Police Charge Woman with Two Counts of ...11:13 am | Read Full Article
New Glasgow Regional Police have charged a 25-year-old Pictou County woman with two counts of Attempted Murder. Police say the charges are in connection with an incident on Thursday at home on Park Street in Trenton. Early that morning, at around 2 a.m., a 34-year-old Pictou County man was taken to Aberdeen Hospital with a […]
Woman Seriously Injured in Inverness County in a Suspected ...10:30 am | Read Full Article
A 21-year-old woman is in hospital with serious injuries after being bitten by what is believed to be a shark off the coast of Inverness County. RCMP spokesperson Sergeant Andrew Joyce says the woman was part of a group that was out on an excursion on of a fishing boat Friday afternoon. Joyce says the […]
Sports Roundup – August 156:09 am | Read Full Article
LOCAL SPORTS Cole Butcher picked up his third win of the season last night at the Cummins 150 at Scotia Speedworld. Craig Slaunwhite continued his podium streak coming home second after battling hard in the final laps with Dylan Blenkhorn who had to settle for third. Ashton Tucker was fourth, followed by Greg Proude. The […]