Lost: 10mm wide, sterling silver wedding band with a cat silhouette cut out of it. Lost while swimming at McDonalds Beach at Cribbon’s Point. In town visiting my grandparents but please call me at 1-613-331-4343 or email eileen.barlow12@gmail.com if found!
Special Olympics National Summer Games receives $100,000 fro...1:35 pm | Read Full Article
The 2018 Special Olympics Canada National Summer Games in Antigonish is getting support from the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency. ACOA has announced it will contribute $100,000 to the games. The 2018 games opens July 31st, and will host more than 1,400 athletes in 9 sports. Athletes will begin to arrive on Sunday. Hosting the games […]
St. FX Researcher to study Reasons behind High Rates of Colo...1:20 pm | Read Full Article
A St. FX University researcher is planning to explore why Atlantic Canada has the highest rate of colorectal cancer in the country. Statistician Derrick Lee will examine genetic risk factors and how determinants such as our diet may play a role in colorectal cancer. Lee says he will glean figures gathered in a study called the Atlantic […]
Canadian Olympian Jillilan Saulnier visits Hockey Nova Scoti...2:04 pm | Read Full Article
An Olympian from the province is looking forward to the next stages of her career. Halifax native and Olympic silver medalist Jillian Saulnier was in Antigonish last week to visit the Hockey Nova Scotia U18 Women’s hockey team take part in a Canada Games summer camp at StFX. Saulnier said she was able to […]