Lost: Wheel cover from 2016 Altima on the Cloverville Rd. If found, call 902 863-4481
Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
Community Events
Submissions
Partners (AdRotate below this)
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
Nova Scotia Nurses Union president Janet Hazelton says nurses at two Guysborough County Hospitals are owed vacation and it is the employer's job to figure it out. . https://t.co/TUrkKfrcjX
It was an evening to celebrate student research at @stfxuniversity. At an event at the Bloomfield Centre, more than 100 projects were on display in the annual Student Research Day. https://t.co/GT3Lu6Ks2d
NSNU President Janet Hazelton says NSHA has to Allow for Vac...1:09 pm | Read Full Article
The head of the province’s nursing union says nurses at two local hospitals are owed their vacations. Earlier this week, the Nova Scotia Health Authority sent a letter to nurses at the Guysborough Memorial Hospital and the Eastern Memorial Hospital in Canso stating the authority can’t approve summer vacation requests at this time. Greg Boone, […]
More than 100 Student Research Projects Profiled at St. FX U...12:35 pm | Read Full Article
St. FX student research projects were on display at the university yesterday. The school held its annual St. FX Student Research Day at the Bloomfield Centre. Posters were on display summarizing the findings, and the student researchers were on hand to answer questions about their research. More than 100 student research projects were profiled. Among those sharing […]
Dondre Reddick Commits to X-Men Basketball10:26 am | Read Full Article
The X-Men basketball welcomed a new player to the program. 6-foot-3 guard Dondre Reddick will join the team for the 2019-20 season. Reddick recently played at GTA Prep, an international basketball academy in Brampton, Ont. In the 2017-18 season he helped lead the team to the national championship game of the National Preparatory Association, averaging […]