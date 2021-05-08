Lost: a pair of Toyota wheel covers/hub caps, possibly in the North Grant area. Call 902-863-4504.
New Glasgow Regional Police have laid several charges including Impaired and Dangerous Driving following a motorcycle crash Thursday evening. http://bit.ly/3uxtIiS
Province reports One Death and 163 New Cases of COVID-193:24 pm | Read Full Article
There has been another death related to COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. Provincial Health and Wellness Department officials say a man in his 70’s has died in Central Zone. The province is also reporting 163 new cases of the virus. There are 134 new infections in Central Zone, 13 in Northern Zone, and eight each in Eastern and […]
New Glasgow Regional Police charge a man with a number of co...9:50 am | Read Full Article
New Glasgow Regional Police have charged a 38-year-old man with impaired driving following a single motorcycle crash in the town. Police say at around 9:30 Thursday night, they were notified of a motorcycle travelling at a high rate of speed on Westville Road. Within minutes, police were told a motorcycle had crashed on Westville Road […]
Sports Roundup – May 85:40 am | Read Full Article
Yuli Gurriel homered and tied a career high with four hits while driving in four runs to lead the Houston Astros to a 10-4 win over the visiting Toronto Blue Jays. Bo Bichette put the Blue Jays up early with a solo homer to left field with one out in the first. And Teoscar Hernandez […]