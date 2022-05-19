Lost: Off truck while transporting, a tall wicker chair. If found, please call 902-863-3992
A consultant has recommended the District of Guysborough Council maintain its eight-member municipal council. http://bit.ly/3wtPLud
Applications for the Low-Income Property Tax Exemption are now available for homeowners living in the Town of Antigonish. Application forms can be downloaded online at http://www.townofantigonish.ca/finances-and-tax-rates.html.
Mask Requirement at Schools to End Beginning Tuesday
The Department of Education and Early Childhood Development announced it will remove the mask requirement in Nova Scotia’s public schools beginning Tuesday. Becky Druhan, Minister of Education and Early Childhood Development, stated masks will continue to be recommended and that those students, staff, outside service providers, volunteers and visitors who choose to wear a mask […]
Consultants report on Proposed Consolidation of Antigonish T...
Antigonish County Warden Owen McCarron said it will likely be sometime in July when the town and county councils hear back from their consultants with a report on the proposed consolidation of the two municipalities. The public information sessions wrapped up Wednesday night with an online session, and the consultants will now gather and go […]
Antigonish Minor Basketball Medals in Under 14 Provincials
A pair of silver medals for Antigonish Minor Basketball teams. The Junior X-Men and X-Women participated in D4 Under 14 provincial tournaments, the Junior X-Men in Brookfield and the Junior X-Women in Halifax, with both teams advancing to the finals on Sunday. Facebook Twitter