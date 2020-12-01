Lost: on November 18th at St. Martha’s Regional Hospital in Antigonish, a woman’s purse with all cards, id, keys, etc. If found, please call 902-625-1047. There is a reward offered for the return.
Westville planning Commercial District Improvement By-law10:43 am | Read Full Article
Westville will soon have a Commercial District Improvement By-law of its own. The by-law will allow businesses who either establish a new property, or expand and develop a current property, to phase in the rise in commercial taxes due to increased assessment over a period of ten years. Mayor Lennie White says the by-law is […]
Westville Town Council to add Committee of the Whole Meeting...10:36 am | Read Full Article
The new Westville Town Council has decided to meet more often beginning in the new year. Last night, council voted to reinstate the monthly Committee of the Whole meeting, to supplement their regular monthly council meetings. Mayor Lennie White says this is in keeping with the principles of the new statement of intent for Westville […]
Basketball’s Avery Walker, Azaro Roker named St. FX At...8:25 am | Read Full Article
The St. FX Athletes of the Week come from Basketball. X-Women Basketball guard Avery Walker is the St. FX Female Athlete of the Week. Walker, a first year Human Kinetics student from Ottawa, was second in team scoring and rebounding, and first in assists in the X-Women game of the week. She has been the […]