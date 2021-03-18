Lost: Nissan key fob with other keys attached. Also lost a two tone gold hoop earring. If either are found, please call 902-318-5096.
Drivers note: expect delays on the 337 near Lakevale: emergency vehicles are on the scene of a truck off the road.
Reminder to Park Smart!
With the current winter forecast, the Town would like to remind residents that the Overnight Winter Parking Ban is in effect. To support snow clearing efforts please do not park your vehicle on the street or in a Town-owned parking lot.
Due to impending winter weather for Friday, the Public Health Mobile Unit community-based testing in St. Peter’s has been CANCELLED. Those with appointments will be notified. We intend to return in the near future.
The Mobile Unit scheduled for today in Judique will go ahead.
The Nova Scotia Department of Health and Wellness is reporting another COVID-19 related death in the province. A woman in her 80s in the central zone passed away. He passing raised the number of COVID-related deaths in the province to 66. The province also reported three new cases today, bringing the total of active cases […]
Tax rates are staying the same in the town of Pictou. During a recent regular meeting, Pictou Town Council approved its operating budget for 2021-2022 as well as its tax rates. The residential tax rate remains at $1.64 per $100 of assessment, and the commercial rate stays at $4.34. Mayor Jim Ryan said an increase […]
Antigonish native Shauna Neary will officiate at the upcoming 2021 World Women’s Hockey Championship in Halifax and Truro in May. Neary is a longtime referee who previously officiated at the Women’s World Championship Division 3 in Sofia, Bulgaria in 2019. Neary is also an accomplished coach who has volunteered with the Hockey Nova Scotia High […]