Lots of locals heading to the 22 Canada Games

The 2022 Canada Games kick off next weekend and there will be large contingent heading up from the Highland Region.

Taking part locally in track and field events will be Arisaig’s Aidan MacDonald, Thorburn’s Breanna and Allie Sandluck, New Glasgow’s Cara MacDonald, Pictou’s Jenna Reid, Fraser’s Mountain’s Keighan DeCoff, Antigonish’s Siona Chisholm, Mairin Canning, and Malia Artibello, with Stellarton’s Heather Beaton serving as coach.

On the diamond, Plymouth’s Blake Newell with take the field for the NS baseball team while Scotsburn’s Carris Austin, Westville’s Madison MacIntyre, McLellan’s Brook’s Jayden Palmer, and Mount William’s Brooke Snyder will play for the women’s softball team. Lisa White will serve as manager for the men’s softball team.

On the pitch, New Glasgow’s Brooke Reid and Kate Bethell are set to line up for the rugby 7s team, while Antigonish ‘s Myers Hayne will play for the men’s soccer team and Bryn Canning will suit up for the women’s soccer team.

Antigonish’s Mark Forward will serve as manager of the women’s basketball team and Denton Anthony will be on the coaching staff for the men’s team.

Stellarton’s Blayse Stevenson and Durham’s Ian Stewart are set to swim for team Nova Scotia while Edward Steward will serve as an assistant.

Antigonish’s Emma Smith will take part in the rowing competition.