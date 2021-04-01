Lots of Rain Expected this Weekend

We could be in for a lot of rain over the next few days. Environment Canada has issued a Special Weather Statement saying a prolonged period of rain is expected in Pictou and Antigonish Counties and Cape Breton. The rain will begin later today and persist into the weekend. Total rainfall amounts of 50 millimetres are possible, with up to 100 millimetres in some areas by late Saturday.

A rainfall warning has also been issued for Guysborough County, where 20 to 30 millimetres of rain is expected tonight and another 20 millimetres tomorrow.