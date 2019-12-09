Lots of Rain Expected to Begin the Week

We could be in a for a lot of rain during the early part of the week. Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for much of mainland Nova Scotia indicating significant rain and wind is expected in the 20 to 45 millimetre range, with higher amounts possible, especially along the Atlantic coast.

The rain will begin tonight locally and continue into tomorrow. More rain is possible tomorrow night before a changeover to ice pellets or snow on Wednesday. It will also be windy with gusts to 100 kilometres an hour along some parts of the Atlantic Coast.