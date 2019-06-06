Lots of Rain Expected Today

We are in for a soaking today. Environment Canada has issued a Special Weather Statement, indicating significant rain is expected across the province. A low pressure system approaching from New England will track across Nova Scotia this evening. Rain at times heavy will spread across the province this morning, diminishing to scattered showers tonight. Total rainfall amounts are generally expected to be in the 30 to 40 millimetre range, but some areas of Nova Scotia could get as much as 60 millimetres or more due to heavy showers embedded within the rain.

Rainfall warnings have been posted for western Nova Scotia but they could be extended to other parts of the province.