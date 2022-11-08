Lots of Work Ahead for Restoration of the Historic Ship Hector

The project manager for the restoration of the historic ship Hector says a lot of work lies ahead.

Vern Shea says they hope to have the vessel lowered back into the water by crane next September, in time for the 250th anniversary celebrations of the original Hector’s arrival in Pictou.

Shea says after that, there is still a lot of work be done before public sailings can take place

Recently, the team restoring the vessel was inundated with offers of old growth wood from trees down by post-tropical storm Fiona. Shea says the wood will be milled in the spring and used in the ship’s interior.