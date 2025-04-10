Lung Screening Program that targets People at a Very High Risk of Developing Lung Cancer Now in Eastern Zone



Nova Scotia’s Lung Screening Program, which targets people at very high risk of developing lung cancer, is now available in Nova Scotia Health’s Eastern Zone, which includes all of Cape Breton and Antigonish and Guysborough counties.

Nova Scotians aged 50 to 74 who have smoked daily for 20 years or more at any point in their lives can contact the program. Primary care providers may also refer patients to the program.

People who meet the initial program criteria are offered a clinical assessment to determine their personal risk of lung cancer and whether they would benefit from a low-dose computerized tomography (CT) chest scan. Everyone who calls the program receives information about lung health and, if applicable, supports available to stop smoking.

People can contact the Lung Screening Program by calling 1-833-505-LUNG (5864).