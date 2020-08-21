Lynn Chisholm aims for Inverness council seat

Lynn Chisholm is running for Inverness county council.

Chisholm, who was raised in Mabou and now lives in Port Hood, worked as a teacher assistant with the former Strait Regional School Board for 23 years. She said she understands the needs, issues and concerns of local residents, having been a member of several community organizations and committees including Port Hood Area Development, Chestico Museum and Historical Society, and others.

Chisholm said local communities need to celebrate the environment around them and who they are as people. A major focus at this time is the safety of residents, services needed as a result of covid 19, as well as the pandemics impacts on businesses, tourism, and the economy. Other items of interest include water system upgrades, road repairs, improved cell/ internet service, and more affordable housing.