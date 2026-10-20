Lyons Brook Man Charged with Trafficking Fentanyl

The Pictou County Integrated Street Crime Enforcement Unit has charged a Lyons Brook man with trafficking fentanyl.

Through an ongoing investigation, members of the Unit say they learned of a man who had purchased fentanyl on the dark web and was having it delivered in Pictou. On October 14th, officers seized a package containing 28 grams of a purple substance resembling small pieces of candy. The substance tested presumptively positive for fentanyl.

Two days later, police say officers arrested a man who came to collect the package. 30-year-old Nicholas David Kelly has been charged with Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking and Trafficking in Fentanyl.

Kelly appeared in court on Monday and has been remanded into custody and is due to reappear in court Wednesday.

Pictou County District RCMP and its General Investigation Section as well at the Antigonish/Guysborough Street Crime Enforcement Unit assisted in the investigation.