David & Lorraine Landry of Pomquet are celebrating 53 years married today, congratulations and ENJOY the Tim's treats, we've got a voucher with your names on it, please drop in to claim it Mon - Fri 9 - 5
Sept 22 Subway Trivia: In a survey, 29% of people said THIS their favorite thing about Fall. What is it? Breakfast sandwiches for 2 await, redeem in Antigonish, New Glasgow, Pictou or Stellarton. https://www.facebook.com/989XFM/
You still have time to sign a book of condolence and offer words of sympathy to the Royal Family following the death of Queen Elizabeth. The book of condolence is at the Antigonish Heritage Museum. https://bit.ly/3DInl3U
Maritime Launch Services teams Up with Skyrora for Rockets t...11:12 am | Read Full Article
The company planning to build a spaceport in Guysborough County has announced a second rocket it will use to deliver satellites into low earth orbit. Maritime Launch Services, which announced plans to recently to begin construction of its facility, has signed a Letter of Intent to utilize Skyrora XL rockets at its spaceport. In a […]
Municipality of the District of Guysborough Prepares for Hur...10:42 am | Read Full Article
At the regular council meeting of the Municipality of the District of Guysborough yesterday evening, talk around the council table focused on preparations for Hurricane Fiona which is expected to hit the area Friday night through Saturday. Warden Vernon Pitts said that in talks with Nova Scotia Power (NSP), residents should expect power outages during […]
X-Men Football’s Ben Hadley named USports Football Spe...3:04 pm | Read Full Article
St. FX Football kicker and punter Ben Hadley is the USports Football Special Teams Player of the Week. The third year Business student from Halifax kicked four field goals and one extra point in the X-Men’s 21-16 win over Bishop’s on Saturday. He also had eight punts for 290 yards and three kick-offs for 185 […]