Mabou under boil water advisory
Jul 30, 2026 | Local News
The Municipality of Inverness County issued a boil water advisory for all Mabou water system users.
The municipality stated water system is currently experiencing discoloration and staff are working to resolve the issue. As a precaution, residents are advised to boil their water before using it for drinking or food preparation.
The length of the Boil Water Advisory is unknown; however Public Works is working to fix the problem as quickly as possible.
The Municipality has reached out directly to impacted businesses, and should the boil water advisory remain in place during the upcoming long weekend, a water pick-up and/or voucher program will be considered.