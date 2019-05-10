MacDonald says St. FX University Positioned Well for the Future

The President of St. FX University feels the school is in a good position as he prepares to leave
Gerald Schwartz School of Business and Frank McKenna Centre for Leadership
the institution. Kent MacDonald’s five year contract expires this summer. MacDonald says looking back over the past five years, he’s happy with the position St. FX is in.
MacDonald says one area that’s been a focus is the development of more academic learning spaces including the renovation of Mount St. Bernard and the Rankin School of Nursing, and the Construction of Mulroney Hall. There’s also the renewal of fitness facilities that will become of the Saputo Centre for Wellness and Healthy Living.