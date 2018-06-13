MacDonald to head the Council of Nova Scotia University Presidents

StFX University President Dr. Kent MacDonald is the new chair of the Council of Nova Scotia

University Presidents or CONSUP.

MacDonald said the council represents the interests of the 10 universities in Nova Scotia and ensure they maintain the economic and social impact they’ve had for well over 100 years.

MacDonald said CONSUP deals with a number of items such as working with the government on what they feel is best for the education sector, making sure the universities work together on issues such as mental health and the prevention of sexual violence, and determining what schools should be doing and thinking about in terms of serving a number of underrepresented communities.