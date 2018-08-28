MacDonald, Virtanen and Burnham named X-Men Football Players of the Week

A wide receiver, defensive back and kicker are this week’s St. FX X-Men players of the week. The Offensive Player of the week is wide receiver Greg MacDonald, who led all receivers in last Friday’s game against Saint Mary’s with four catches for 91 yards.

The defensive player of the week was Cole Virtanen with two interceptions, two solo tackles, and one break-up.

Kicker/punter Kieran Burnham was the Special Teams Player of the Week with seven points on two field goals and a convert. He also had 8 punts averaging just under 40 yards and three kick-offs averaging 56 yards.