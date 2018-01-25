MacFarlane named Interim PC Leader following sudden resignation of Jamie Baillie

The Nova Scotia PC Leader Jamie Baillie announced his resignation yesterday after an investigation found he breached the legislature’s workplace harassment policies. The party offered few details, but says it “does not, and will not, tolerate sexual harassment in the workplace.”

MLA for Pictou West, Karla MacFarlane will step into the interim role for the PC party who were in the midst of looking for a new leader. MacFarlane says the past month has been quite difficult:

MacFarlane says the allegations of Baillie’s actions came forward at the end of December, and the party took immediate steps to rectify the situation.