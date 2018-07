Interim PC Party Leader and Pictou West MLA Karla MacFarlane is busy this summer, travelling the province to hear the concerns of Nova Scotians. MacFarlane made a swing through Antigonish today during Highland Games Week.

MacFarlane says the number one issue with Nova Scotians is health care.

MacFarlane says she’s also excited about the party’s ongoing leadership race. MacFarlane says she’s pleased that two of the five candidates running are women. The next live leadership candidates debate will be July 12th in the riding of Argyle-Barrington.